Trump signed two executive orders directing the construction of a wall on the US-Mexico border, boosting border patrol forces and increasing the number of immigration enforcement officers who carry out deportations. The orders also call for stripping sanctuary cities of federal grant funding and announced sweeping new criteria that could make many more undocumented immigrants priorities for deportation.
"Beginning today, the United States of America gets back control of its borders,"
Trump orders construction of border wall, moves to increase deportations - CNNPolitics.com
